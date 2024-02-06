The body of a Tamms, Illinois, man has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Tennessee, Illinois State Police said Tuesday in a news release.
Larry L. McNelly of rural Tamms had been missing since a fire was set at his home Sept. 10, police said.
McNelly’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release.
He had been the sole occupant of the home, police said.
No further information was disclosed Tuesday.
