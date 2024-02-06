Body of newborn infant found at recreation area in northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE — Police are investigating after the body of a newborn infant was found at a recreation area in northwest Missouri.
The body of the newborn was found Saturday at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in Maryville. Police Chief Mike Stolte said in a news release that a park employee found the remains while performing routine maintenance in a remote area of the park.
Police said the cause of death has not been determined. No additional information has been released.
