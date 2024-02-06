All sections
NewsMay 29, 2024

Body of newborn infant found at recreation area in northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE — Police are investigating after the body of a newborn infant was found at a recreation area in northwest Missouri. The body of the newborn was found Saturday at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in Maryville. Police Chief Mike Stolte said in a news release that a park employee found the remains while performing routine maintenance in a remote area of the park...

Associated Press

MARYVILLE — Police are investigating after the body of a newborn infant was found at a recreation area in northwest Missouri.

The body of the newborn was found Saturday at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in Maryville. Police Chief Mike Stolte said in a news release that a park employee found the remains while performing routine maintenance in a remote area of the park.

Police said the cause of death has not been determined. No additional information has been released.

State News

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

