Body of missing Sikeston hunter found Wednesday near Van Buren

The search continued Monday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, into Wednesday morning with many volunteering to help search for Carnell.

Kim Carnell, a cousin of Phillip Carnell, posted on social media Wednesday afternoon thanking family and friends who had been praying and encouraging.

"A very special thank you to every one who participated in the search," she said in the post. "The professionals on-site and volunteers, our family in indebted to you. May God richly bless you and reward you for your selfless acts. Please pray for his wife, grandchildren, parents, siblings and extended family. Our hearts are broken."