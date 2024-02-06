All sections
NewsNovember 17, 2022
Body of missing Sikeston hunter found Wednesday near Van Buren
Delta Dunklin Democrat
Phillip Carnell
Phillip Carnell

The body of a missing Sikeston, Missouri, man was found Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, in Carter County.

Phillip Carnell, 58, who had been missing since Sunday, Nov. 13, was found Wednesday in a slough near where he was hunting.

National Park Service personnel — along with state Highway Patrol Aviation Division, state Department of Conservation and Carter County (Missouri) Emergency Response teams — had been combing the ground near Cave Spring southeast of Van Buren, Missouri, searching for Carnell, who was reported missing Sunday evening when he didn't come in from hunting.

The search continued Monday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, into Wednesday morning with many volunteering to help search for Carnell.

Kim Carnell, a cousin of Phillip Carnell, posted on social media Wednesday afternoon thanking family and friends who had been praying and encouraging.

"A very special thank you to every one who participated in the search," she said in the post. "The professionals on-site and volunteers, our family in indebted to you. May God richly bless you and reward you for your selfless acts. Please pray for his wife, grandchildren, parents, siblings and extended family. Our hearts are broken."

Local News
