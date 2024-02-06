Body of man killed in Arkansas found in Missouri

SELIGMAN, Mo. -- Police say the body of a man killed in northwestern Arkansas was found last week in Southwestern Missouri, and two suspects in the case were later arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Officers called to an apartment unit in Springdale, Arkansas, on Nov. 23 say they found a trail of blood leading from the apartment. A man there told officers a group of men had come to the apartment, argued with 39-year-old Richard Phillips then forced Phillips to leave with them, police said.

Four days later on Nov. 27, a group of hunters discovered Phillips' body north of Seligman, police said.