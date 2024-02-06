All sections
NewsDecember 1, 2021

Body of man killed in Arkansas found in Missouri

SELIGMAN, Mo. -- Police say the body of a man killed in northwestern Arkansas was found last week in Southwestern Missouri, and two suspects in the case were later arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Officers called to an apartment unit in Springdale, Arkansas, on Nov. 23 say they found a trail of blood leading from the apartment. A man there told officers a group of men had come to the apartment, argued with 39-year-old Richard Phillips then forced Phillips to leave with them, police said...

Associated Press

SELIGMAN, Mo. -- Police say the body of a man killed in northwestern Arkansas was found last week in Southwestern Missouri, and two suspects in the case were later arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Officers called to an apartment unit in Springdale, Arkansas, on Nov. 23 say they found a trail of blood leading from the apartment. A man there told officers a group of men had come to the apartment, argued with 39-year-old Richard Phillips then forced Phillips to leave with them, police said.

Four days later on Nov. 27, a group of hunters discovered Phillips' body north of Seligman, police said.

Police believe Phillips was killed in Arkansas and his body dumped in rural Barry County, Missouri. Crime lab officials in Arkansas State Crime are working to determine the cause of his death.

While Phillips was missing, investigators identified Reginald Baker, 30, of Seligman, and Daniel Blanks, 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, as suspects, and a judge issued arrest warrants charging them with battery, kidnapping, and burglary.

Baker and Blanks were arrested over the weekend in Tulsa. Charges against them are likely to be upgraded, police said.

