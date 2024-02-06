All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 30, 2017

Body in concrete-encased container identified as missing Missouri man's

FULTON, Mo. -- Authorities say a body found in a concrete-encased container in central Missouri is that of a man who went missing from a home for the mentally disabled. Fulton police detective Dall Hedges said in a news release Friday the body found Monday in Fulton is that of 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie. The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office made the identification...

Associated Press

FULTON, Mo. -- Authorities say a body found in a concrete-encased container in central Missouri is that of a man who went missing from a home for the mentally disabled.

Fulton police detective Dall Hedges said in a news release Friday the body found Monday in Fulton is that of 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie. The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office made the identification.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

DeBrodie was reported missing April 17, but Fulton police chief Steve Myers has said it's likely the man had not been seen for months before his disappearance was reported.

He lived in what is called an independent supported living home. Private contractors run the homes, which house a handful of clients who all have disabilities.

The Missouri Department of Mental Health is investigating the home, which was operated by Second Chance homes. Second Chance transferred ownership of the home the day DeBrodie's disappearance was reported.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported department director Mark Stringer said Friday the department terminated all contracts with Second Chance after it became apparent DeBrodie was missing "long before" it was reported. The department had contracted with Second Chance since 2005.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy