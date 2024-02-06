FULTON, Mo. -- Authorities say a body found in a concrete-encased container in central Missouri is that of a man who went missing from a home for the mentally disabled.

Fulton police detective Dall Hedges said in a news release Friday the body found Monday in Fulton is that of 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie. The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office made the identification.

A cause of death has not been determined.