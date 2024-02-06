FULTON, Mo. -- Authorities say a body found in a concrete-encased container in central Missouri is that of a man who went missing from a home for the mentally disabled.
Fulton police detective Dall Hedges said in a news release Friday the body found Monday in Fulton is that of 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie. The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office made the identification.
A cause of death has not been determined.
DeBrodie was reported missing April 17, but Fulton police chief Steve Myers has said it's likely the man had not been seen for months before his disappearance was reported.
He lived in what is called an independent supported living home. Private contractors run the homes, which house a handful of clients who all have disabilities.
The Missouri Department of Mental Health is investigating the home, which was operated by Second Chance homes. Second Chance transferred ownership of the home the day DeBrodie's disappearance was reported.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reported department director Mark Stringer said Friday the department terminated all contracts with Second Chance after it became apparent DeBrodie was missing "long before" it was reported. The department had contracted with Second Chance since 2005.
