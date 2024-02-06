Body found in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The discovery of a body in Charleston is under investigation in Mississippi County.
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report Saturday, April 6, of a possible dead individual in water off County Road 203, Sheriff Britton Ferrell confirmed Tuesday, April 9. Upon deputies’ arrival, they discovered a deceased white male in the water.
The cause of death has not been determined, and an autopsy was scheduled.
The identity of the man is currently being withheld.
In addition to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, state Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is assisting in the investigation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.