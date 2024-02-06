Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Gooch when she missed the July 24 hearing. When police went to her home, they found the door unlocked and the body of a woman in a bedroom.

Gooch, who had two previous bank robbery convictions, was charged in April in a holdup in Pleasant Hill. In court documents, Cass County prosecutors allege she passed a note to a teller demanding "13,000 small bills," adding "thank you sorry I didn't mean to scare you." Surveillance video also captured her banging on the counter, asking the teller to hurry.

Gooch's earlier robbery convictions were in 1977 in California and in 2020 in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit. Her probation in the second heist ended in November 2021.