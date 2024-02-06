MATTHEWS, Mo. — The public will have the opportunity to make their own decision about a controversy which has stirred public sentiment in this small New Madrid County community.

At the 6 p.m. June 12 Matthews City Council meeting, Matthews Police Chief Kenneth Dalton said he will release the body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting of a pit bull on May 30.

According to an investigation conducted by Lt. Casey Riddle with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred during a security check by Matthews police officer Austin Naeger of a condemned house at 105 N. Davis St. in Matthews. In his report, Riddle noted the house was condemned by the Matthews City Council on May 11, 2022, with a 180-day work ordered granted on June 13, 2022, allowing the homeowner to make repairs to the property.

Riddle reported that when the officer found the residence unsecured, he intended to secure the house. While continuing to check the house, the officer found the garage door unsecured and the door leading from the garage inside the house also unsecured.

“Officer Naeger attempted to announce his police presence; however, the canine lunged at him and attempted to attack him. Officer Naeger was justified by defending himself,” Riddle wrote in his investigation report to Dalton. “There is no evidence pointing toward Officer Naeger entering the property to violate any laws. Officer Naeger was carrying out his ‘community caretaker function.’”

Susie Arnold, who was the sole person in the house at the time, said she was sitting on the floor with the two dogs, Savage and Rico, waiting for the home’s occupant to return. She said a friend of the occupant had come to the back door but she told him to wait outside until the occupant returned.

“Not even two minutes later, the door busted open,” Arnold said. “When the cop busted in the door, (the dogs) followed me to the door. I was yelling. As soon as he opened the door, he shot Rico.”

According to Arnold, the officer then pointed his gun at her.

Explaining she was still shaken by the incident, Arnold added, “Rico saved my life because if it hadn’t been for the dog, that cop would have shot me.”

She said on the advice of her lawyer, she did not participate in the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation or provide a statement until her lawyer could be present.