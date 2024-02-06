BoCo sheriff: Won't enforce federal virus order

The sheriff of Bollinger County, Missouri, announced Friday neither he nor department employees will enforce any of the executive actions announced Thursday by President Joe Biden in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's sweeping executive order would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests for all employees at a company with more than 100 workers, a group of about 80 million people. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration would enforce the requirement through a fine of $14,000 per violation. The rule would require employers to provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated. All workers at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds -- about 17 million people -- would have to be vaccinated. All employees of the executive branch and federal contractors would also have to be vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control plans to extend a vaccination requirement, originally for nursing home employees, to other health care providers, including hospitals, home-health agencies and dialysis centers.

The federal Department of Health and Human Service will require vaccinations at Head Start programs and federally operated schools.

Some of the mandates allow for religious or medical exemptions, some do not, and the White House has announced federal workers not complying could face termination.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham posted a memo on social media decrying governmental "overreach."