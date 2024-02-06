All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 18, 2020

BoCo chamber making plans for 2024 eclipse

The countdown is on. The Great American Eclipse is only four years, two months and 24 days away, and Bollinger County will be at the center of it. "It will be here before we know it," Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce President Becky Wiginton said. ...

Mary Layton
The sun moves just out of totality Aug. 21, 2017, during the solar eclipse in Cape Girardeau. Bollinger County will be in the center of the Great American Eclipse in 2024.
The sun moves just out of totality Aug. 21, 2017, during the solar eclipse in Cape Girardeau. Bollinger County will be in the center of the Great American Eclipse in 2024.Southeast Missourian File Photo

The countdown is on. The Great American Eclipse is only four years, two months and a handful of days away, and Bollinger County will be at the center of it.

"It will be here before we know it," Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce President Becky Wiginton said. "Outside of being one of the places under totality the longest in Missouri, our community has a lot to offer for eclipse viewers. We are rural, we lack the city hustle and bustle, we do not have a lot of big buildings and traffic to distract the view, and an eclipse is a natural event and makes people want to get back to nature, which is why they are attracted to campgrounds and rural areas."

According to the interactive eclipse path using Google maps found on NASA's website, eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov, parts of Bollinger County will be under totality for more than four minutes, Wiginton said, indicating that duration of totality is four minutes, 10.5 seconds in Zalma; four minutes, 10.1 seconds in Leopold; four minutes, 9.6 seconds in Marble Hill; four minutes, 7.7 seconds in Grassy; and three minutes, 58 seconds in Patton.

"Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is only in the beginning stages of planning for Eclipse 2024," she said. "We have created a Facebook group that is for locals that are interested in assisting with planning and preparing for the day. The eclipse will pass through on Monday, April 8, 2024, which makes it perfect for a long weekend for travelers to spend their weekend in our community."

Wiginton pointed out how other communities were flooded with an influx of visitors during the 2017 eclipse.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Individuals from St. Clair, Missouri stated that their town of 4,400 had approximately 20,000 people in town the day of the eclipse," she said. "They explained that the people are coming whether you advertise it or not; but since this is happening, you might want to embrace it and use this opportunity for the good of your community."

The chamber is currently collecting lodging information from all areas and plans to map the lodging locations from the center location of duration of totality.

"We have already had requests from folks for a list of places to stay," Wiginton said. "One gentleman from Jefferson City told us on this past Saturday he was the first to be put on the list for a cabin at Whippoorwill Lake for the weekend of the eclipse."

She said plans are underway to establish viewing stations in Zalma, Leopold, Marble Hill, Grassy and Patton -- possibly multiple stations in Zalma and Leopold since they are under totality the longest in the county.

"We know there is a lot of work ahead of us regarding this event. We must think about emergency management, lodging solutions, activities, and everything that you would need to host a festival, but in large scale," Wiginton said. "We would ideally like to set up five lead teams that would either be fellow community organizations or groups of individuals that would lead the activities and needs in their section of the county -- Zalma, Leopold, Marble Hill, Grassy and Patton. We know this will take a large community effort and a lot of working together."

Anyone interested in becoming part of the eclipse planning team can reach the chamber by calling (573) 208-5426 or emailing visitbocomo@gmail.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy