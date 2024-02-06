BoCo chamber making plans for 2024 eclipse

The countdown is on. The Great American Eclipse is only four years, two months and a handful of days away, and Bollinger County will be at the center of it.

"It will be here before we know it," Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce President Becky Wiginton said. "Outside of being one of the places under totality the longest in Missouri, our community has a lot to offer for eclipse viewers. We are rural, we lack the city hustle and bustle, we do not have a lot of big buildings and traffic to distract the view, and an eclipse is a natural event and makes people want to get back to nature, which is why they are attracted to campgrounds and rural areas."

According to the interactive eclipse path using Google maps found on NASA's website, eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov, parts of Bollinger County will be under totality for more than four minutes, Wiginton said, indicating that duration of totality is four minutes, 10.5 seconds in Zalma; four minutes, 10.1 seconds in Leopold; four minutes, 9.6 seconds in Marble Hill; four minutes, 7.7 seconds in Grassy; and three minutes, 58 seconds in Patton.

"Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is only in the beginning stages of planning for Eclipse 2024," she said. "We have created a Facebook group that is for locals that are interested in assisting with planning and preparing for the day. The eclipse will pass through on Monday, April 8, 2024, which makes it perfect for a long weekend for travelers to spend their weekend in our community."

Wiginton pointed out how other communities were flooded with an influx of visitors during the 2017 eclipse.