Bob Fox files for Cape mayor on first day of filing period

Bob Fox, Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 councilman, filed as a candidate for mayor Tuesday, the first day for filing for the April 2018 election.

Fox announced his candidacy in April. He is seeking to replace Mayor Harry Rediger, who no longer can serve because of term limits.

Rediger is finishing his second four-year term as mayor, having first been elected to that post in 2010.

In addition to mayor, voters also will choose council members for wards 1, 2 and 6.

Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru is not seeking re-election, and Ward 6 Councilman Danny Essner, who was appointed to fill an unexpired term in August, will not seek election to a four-year term.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore has announced she will seek re-election to a second term.

Fox was the only person to file for office Tuesday. The filing period ends Nov. 21.

Fox said after filing the city needs to focus on reducing violent crime. The police department is making greater use of crime data, which can help the city better patrol and target high-crime areas, he said.

"The council wants something done," Fox said.

"We need to be more forceful and bust the small guys (criminals)" to help prevent larger criminal activities, he said.