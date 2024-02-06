Bob Fox files for Cape mayor on first day of filing period

Bob Fox, Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 councilman, filed as a candidate for mayor Tuesday, the first day for filing for the April 2018 election.
Fox announced his candidacy in April. He is seeking to replace Mayor Harry Rediger, who no longer can serve because of term limits.
Rediger is finishing his second four-year term as mayor, having first been elected to that post in 2010.
In addition to mayor, voters also will choose council members for wards 1, 2 and 6.
Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru is not seeking re-election, and Ward 6 Councilman Danny Essner, who was appointed to fill an unexpired term in August, will not seek election to a four-year term.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore has announced she will seek re-election to a second term.
Fox was the only person to file for office Tuesday. The filing period ends Nov. 21.
Fox said after filing the city needs to focus on reducing violent crime. The police department is making greater use of crime data, which can help the city better patrol and target high-crime areas, he said.
"The council wants something done," Fox said.
"We need to be more forceful and bust the small guys (criminals)" to help prevent larger criminal activities, he said.
Fox discussed his decision to run for mayor this spring.
"I want to give something back to the community," Fox said of his decision to run.
Fox said "a lot of things have gone right" in city government, and he wants to continue the progress that has been made in the city.
The Cape Girardeau dentist said he wants to help bring the Purpose Built Communities model to fruition in Cape Girardeau to revitalize the city's south side.
"I think that part of the city needs help and development," Fox said in April.
The program, developed in Atlanta, has three main components: mixed-income housing, a cradle-to-career education system and programs and facilities that promote healthy living and productive lives.
Fox served nine years on the school board, ending in 2003. He served as board president for four of those years.
He was elected to the council in 2016.
"I have got the time and desire to lead the council, and I think it is the right time to do it," Fox said when he announced his mayoral candidacy.
