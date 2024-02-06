Boaters rescued early Thursday morning

At 12:42 a.m. Thursday morning, members of Cape Fire Department responded to a distress call at Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge located at Missouri Route 34 in Cape Girardeau. A sailboat carrying two passengers became stranded under the southern end of the bridge after the vessel's anchor was not retrievable.
Workers from Luhr Bros. Inc. in Cape Girardeau assisted the stranded individuals get the boat's anchor out of the water. Fire Chief Randy Morris said members of the fire department were not needed in the water rescue and no injuries were reported.
