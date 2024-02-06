Boardings take off at Cape airport

Boardings at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport through the first 11 months of this year are expected to have increased by more than 50 percent over a year ago after adding in final November boardings, airport manager Bruce Loy said Tuesday.

That would bring the total number of boardings to more than 8,000 compared to 5,309 for the same period a year ago, he said,

If boardings are solid in December, the airport could end up with slightly less than 9,000 boardings for the year.

That's good news for city officials who are hoping to eventually reach the 10,000 passenger boardings level. The city would be guaranteed $1 million in federal funding for eligible airport projects for every year it meets that boardings threshold, Loy said.

SkyWest Airlines, doing business as United Express, began offering round-trip flights on 50-seat planes to Chicago on Dec. 1, 2017.

The commuter airline replaced Cape Air, which previously provided round trips to St. Louis on much smaller planes.

Commuter flights serving Cape Girardeau and other small airports are federally subsidized under the Essential Air Service program.

Cape Girardeau city officials had expressed hope that United Express, with its connection to Chicago O'Hare airport, would boost boardings.

By the end of this month, boardings are projected to be up more than 2,700 for the year, Loy said.