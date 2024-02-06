Boarding school can remain open, with oversight

A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a "dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday.

Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.

The Kansas City Star reported the state was prepared to call two former Agape students to testify on Monday. Agape attorney John Schultz told the judge there was no proof of any immediate health or safety concern for students and allowing former students to testify was "simply for publicity," the Star reported.

The judge didn't allow the testimony but scheduled another hearing for Sept. 21.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office first sought to shut down Agape on Sept. 7 after learning that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there. On Friday, the attorney general's office filed an amended motion alleging systemic abuse.

"Agape's operation of a residential care facility must cease because it presents an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape," the court filing stated. It also accused Agape of providing the state with incomplete information concerning which adults have access to children.