Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the board interviewed the top four candidates for education commissioner Monday.
Board president Charlie Shields told the newspaper an announcement of the board's pick might not come until later this week.
Former Gov. Eric Greitens wanted the last education commissioner, Margie Vandeven, to be replaced. He stacked the state board with his appointees, who then moved to fire Vandeven last year despite pushback from some lawmakers and educators.
But new Gov. Mike Parson has since replaced those appointees. The board restarted the search for Vandeven's replacement in September.
The interim commissioner is Roger Dorson.
