Board rescinds Scott City school chief's raise

Scott City school district superintendent Brian Lee will not be receiving a once-planned raise this year after action at Monday’s board of education special meeting.

About 30 people attended the meeting, many of them teachers, who will not be receiving a raise this year.

All but 10 of the district’s teachers will receive step increases in pay, but the board voted Monday to review options to address those 10 teachers who didn’t receive such a raise.

After board action in July, Lee was slated to receive about a $15,000 raise, which was rescinded at the Monday meeting.

The agenda Monday included an action item — review of the superintendent’s contract — and one informational item — a presentation from the salary committee.

Immediately before it was adopted, the agenda was amended to include a review of the district’s three principals’ contracts and contract language recommended by the school district’s attorney.

The attorney recommended adding an upper limit to administrators’ yearly salaries, which before Monday’s meeting did not exist, board of education president Beth Cox said.

Each contract is multiyear and specifies the dollar amount for a salary, as had been done in the past, Cox said.

Formerly, Lee’s contract specified a dollar amount that remained the same for all three years, but the district’s attorney recommended adding an upper limit.

This would give more flexibility in determining the exact salary each year after conducting a performance review in January, Cox said.

Cox said she went to the attorney to request the contract review at Lee’s request.