Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors discussed a new degree option and narrowly approved a new university Strategic Action Plan at their meeting Friday. With a new degree option comes new certifications and deletions of other degree options.

Provost Mike Godard proposed degree option changes to the members of the board. Some of the notable changes included deletion of all public health degree options and the addition of a new certificate and media managment option in the Mass Media program. Godard said the option fills the market’s need for people specialized in managing in the media field.

“We're seeing job listings for social media managers, and it's really the trajectory of social media in general where we're trying to meet that need and prepare our students to be successful in those supervisory manager types of positions,” Godard said. “It's really one of the most common employment areas that we have in mass media in general.”

The deletion of all options for public health may be felt by current students, but it might not affect them as much as it may sound. Godard said they don’t make the decisions in isolation and getting rid of the options made the most sense for students going into the industry.

“On the surface, it can look like a lot of things got taken away, but really, it was a lot of making it more streamlined, less confusing for students and still providing those same avenues to get that quality educational experience,” Godard said.

Godard and Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success Debbie Below presented a new University Strategic Action Plan for approval. The last strategic plan approved was in 2014. Governors Lloyd Smith and James Limbaugh said they were concerned with certain language and a lack of details in the new plan.