Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-21-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21
Adoption of agenda
• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda of Jan. 21.
Public hearings
• Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation with zoning of 1.25 acres of property on West Jackson Trail, as submitted by SEMO Land Development LLC
Approval of minutes
• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Jan. 6.
Financial affairs
• Motion approving the city collector's report.
• Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
• Motion approving the semi-annual financial statement, ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Motion extending a contractual agreement with Flock Group Inc. of Atlanta, for two years, per existing contract terms, relative to Flock license plate readers for the police department.
• Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 13 (cable communications) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to franchise fees.
• Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 59 (taxation) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to recreation, public safety and fire protection sales taxes.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving an addendum renewing a master services agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc. of Kansas City, relative to providing engineering services.
• Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 25-01, in the amount of $37,000, to 1898 & Co. of Kansas City, relative to providing engineering services under the Electric Utility Rate Study.
Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
• Motion accepting the bid of Rockhill and Sons of Jackson in the amounts of $375 per mowing and trimming event in Brookside Park; $450 per trimming event in City Park; $295 per mowing and trimming event in Football Park; $625 per mowing and trimming event in Litz Park; and $775 per mowing and trimming event at Jackson Civic Center and city sites, relative to the Mowing and Trimming Services Program.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Rockhill and Sons of Jackson, relative to the Mowing and Trimming Services Program.
• Resolution accepting an application for the voluntary annexation with zoning of 1.08 acres of property on Fraser Ridge in Terrace Above The Greens Subdivision, and setting a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, as submitted by MHRR LLC.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the Amended Plat of East Main Crossroads Commercial Subdivision, as submitted by Michael K. and Linda J. Haynes.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving a lease of property with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to construction of Phase One of a public parking lot on North High Street.
Information items
• Report by mayor
• Reports by board members
• Report by city attorney
• Report by city administrator
• Discussion of future agenda items
Discussion items
1) Jan. 9 Park Board report
2) Jan. 11 Planning and Zoning Commission report
3) Memorandum of understanding for a retaining wall in the Kate Street public right of way at 303 N. Georgia St.
4) Jackson Middle School Crosswalk and Sidewalk Improvements Project — engineering services proposal
5) Net metering — annual report
6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
7) Additional items (unspecified)
