NewsJanuary 17, 2025

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-21-25

The City of Jackson's Board of Aldermen meeting Jan. 21 covers agenda adoption, public hearings on annexations, financial approvals, and motions on engineering services, mowing contracts, and ordinance amendments.

story image illustation

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda of Jan. 21.

Public hearings

• Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation with zoning of 1.25 acres of property on West Jackson Trail, as submitted by SEMO Land Development LLC

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Jan. 6.

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the city collector's report.

• Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion approving the semi-annual financial statement, ending Dec. 31, 2024.

• Motion extending a contractual agreement with Flock Group Inc. of Atlanta, for two years, per existing contract terms, relative to Flock license plate readers for the police department.

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 13 (cable communications) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to franchise fees.

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 59 (taxation) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to recreation, public safety and fire protection sales taxes.

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving an addendum renewing a master services agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc. of Kansas City, relative to providing engineering services.

• Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 25-01, in the amount of $37,000, to 1898 & Co. of Kansas City, relative to providing engineering services under the Electric Utility Rate Study.

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

• Motion accepting the bid of Rockhill and Sons of Jackson in the amounts of $375 per mowing and trimming event in Brookside Park; $450 per trimming event in City Park; $295 per mowing and trimming event in Football Park; $625 per mowing and trimming event in Litz Park; and $775 per mowing and trimming event at Jackson Civic Center and city sites, relative to the Mowing and Trimming Services Program.

• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Rockhill and Sons of Jackson, relative to the Mowing and Trimming Services Program.

• Resolution accepting an application for the voluntary annexation with zoning of 1.08 acres of property on Fraser Ridge in Terrace Above The Greens Subdivision, and setting a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, as submitted by MHRR LLC.

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the Amended Plat of East Main Crossroads Commercial Subdivision, as submitted by Michael K. and Linda J. Haynes.

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving a lease of property with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to construction of Phase One of a public parking lot on North High Street.

Information items

• Report by mayor

• Reports by board members

• Report by city attorney

• Report by city administrator

• Discussion of future agenda items

Discussion items

1) Jan. 9 Park Board report

2) Jan. 11 Planning and Zoning Commission report

3) Memorandum of understanding for a retaining wall in the Kate Street public right of way at 303 N. Georgia St.

4) Jackson Middle School Crosswalk and Sidewalk Improvements Project — engineering services proposal

5) Net metering — annual report

6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

7) Additional items (unspecified)

Jackson Board of Aldermen
