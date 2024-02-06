Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-21-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda of Jan. 21.

Public hearings

• Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation with zoning of 1.25 acres of property on West Jackson Trail, as submitted by SEMO Land Development LLC

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Jan. 6.

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the city collector's report.

• Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion approving the semi-annual financial statement, ending Dec. 31, 2024.

• Motion extending a contractual agreement with Flock Group Inc. of Atlanta, for two years, per existing contract terms, relative to Flock license plate readers for the police department.

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 13 (cable communications) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to franchise fees.

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 59 (taxation) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to recreation, public safety and fire protection sales taxes.

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving an addendum renewing a master services agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc. of Kansas City, relative to providing engineering services.

• Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 25-01, in the amount of $37,000, to 1898 & Co. of Kansas City, relative to providing engineering services under the Electric Utility Rate Study.