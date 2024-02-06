Blunt urges trade, hopes for China deal

Missouri's senior U.S. senator wants the United States to have more trade agreements with other countries amid the escalating trade war between China and the Trump administration.

On a visit Thursday to Southeast Missouri State University, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said the United States needs to look for more opportunities to sell products abroad.

Blunt said he recently talked to the Japanese trade ambassador about ongoing efforts to draw up a possible trade deal.

"I think we are close to an agreement there," he said. "That is the third biggest economy in the world."

Blunt said the nation could benefit from one-on-one trade agreements with other nations.

"Opening those markets to more of our products, particularly ag products, would be a good thing," he said.

"I would like to see us have more of those one-on-one relationships if that is the view that the President (Donald Trump) believes is the best way to negotiate. But I think it is time to get some of them done," the Republican lawmaker said.

Blunt told reporters that Congress also needs to ratify a trade agreement with Canada, Mexico and United States.

"It is up to ((House) Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring it to the House floor. But the votes are there to pass that agreement if it comes to the floor. And certainly the votes are there in the Senate," he said.

Such agreement would help American farmers and businesses, he said. Ultimately, he hopes that China and the U.S. will enter into a trade agreement.

Southeast Missouri farmers have been hit financially by the lingering trade war.

"We need these international markets, and China is a major player," said Peter Rost Jr., a second-generation soybean farmer, told the Southeast Missourian earlier this year.

Rost and his father farm 3,000 acres in New Madrid County, with approximately 2,700 earmarked for soybeans this year. He said there's little he and other soybean farmers can do but watch the news, weather and markets.