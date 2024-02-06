All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 17, 2018

Blunt: Trump to nominate Garrison as U.S. attorney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The man serving as interim U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri soon may be able to lose the interim tag. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said Friday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Timothy Garrison as U.S. attorney. ...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The man serving as interim U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri soon may be able to lose the interim tag.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said Friday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Timothy Garrison as U.S. attorney. Garrison has served in an interim role leading the Kansas City-based office since January.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Garrison served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the districtï¿½s Springfield office since 2007 prior to his appointment. He was previously a prosecutor in the Marine Corps. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve and has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Blunt said in a statement Garrison ï¿½has dedicated his career to keeping our communities and nation safe.ï¿½

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy