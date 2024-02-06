U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt continues to work to improve conditions in Southeast Missouri, staffer Madison Baker said at Thursday's regular Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting.

Prior to the recess, Baker said, Blunt championed two bills: one regarding the opioid crisis, and the other, a prison reform bill. The latter bill potentially would lower recidivism rates and would institute workforce development, Baker said.

Baker, who addressed the commission although his appearance was not listed on the meeting agenda, also mentioned the grant money at work at the SEMO Regional Port Authority in Scott City.

According to previous reporting, the authority will receive a $19.8 million grant through the Department of Transportation's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grants program.

The funding will be used to finish the port loop track terminal, providing more efficient transfers between railroad unit trains and river barge transportation.