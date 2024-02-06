All sections
NewsNovember 12, 2020

Blunt reelected to chair committee

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri was reelected unanimously Tuesday to serve as chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee. Blunt thanked his colleagues. "I'm grateful to my colleagues for the opportunity to continue serving in Senate Republican leadership," he said in a statement "The American people made their voices heard in the election and there was clearly no mandate for a return to misguided policies that will hurt our economy. ...

Southeast Missourian
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri was reelected unanimously Tuesday to serve as chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

Blunt thanked his colleagues.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. speaks during a news conference Feb. 12, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Molly Riley ~ Associated Press, file
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. speaks during a news conference Feb. 12, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Molly Riley ~ Associated Press, file

"I'm grateful to my colleagues for the opportunity to continue serving in Senate Republican leadership," he said in a statement "The American people made their voices heard in the election and there was clearly no mandate for a return to misguided policies that will hurt our economy. If there is one message from this election, it's that the American people expect us to work together to address the challenges we're facing as a nation. I look forward to being a part of that effort as Republican Policy Committee chairman, focusing on policies that will help expand opportunity, strengthen the economy, and increase security in our communities."

