Blunt believes House 'ready to move' on impeachment

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt expects a "partisan exercise" as the House considers whether to impeach President Donald Trump but said his pivotal Senate committee is focused on "putting the facts together."

Blunt is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee gathering facts about Trump's July phone call with Ukraine's president. The call is the subject of a House impeachment inquiry into whether Trump abused his authority by seeking an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic rival in the 2020 election.

Blunt told reporters Wednesday in St. Louis "putting the facts together on the most recent House allegation is important -- and then reaching conclusions," St. Louis Public Radio reported.

But Blunt said he expects a "partisan exercise" in the Democrat-controlled House.

"I believe they have reached a conclusion that a majority of their members, if not all of their members, are ready to move on the impeachment question," Blunt said. "And I think they're likely to do that no matter where the facts lead. But then we'll see what happens after that."