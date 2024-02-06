Bluff Estates residents reach out to neighbors after storm

The dawn silence on Saturday, March 15, was broken by a chainsaw and a revving engine. After weathering the previous night’s tornado, the Shields family got to work clearing roads for their neighbors and emergency services in the Bluff Estates neighborhood on Sunset Drive in Poplar Bluff.

“We were blocked in,” James Shields explained. “And just a general need of access for everybody. Plus, if anybody’s hurt, I want EMS to get to them pretty quick.”

James, his sister-in-law Angel Shields, and James' parents live close to each other and began clearing their driveways Saturday morning. They then moved up Meadows Road and Schweitzer Drive with a Kubota tractor and chainsaw, occasionally checking in with neighbors.

“Everyone’s preoccupied elsewhere, so you gotta take some responsibility. It’s our home,” Angel added.

Meadows Road and Schweitzer Drive were hard-hit streets. Daylight revealed crushed vehicles, broken power poles strung with dead lines, torn roofs and half-crushed homes.

One largely untouched house was occupied by a woman named Bernice. She lives at the Twin Towers but came to Bluff Estates Friday night after a call from her daughter, who was out of town but saw the weather alerts.

“She said ‘Mom, get to the house,” Bernice recalled.

She weathered the storm with her daughter’s loyal Rottweiler lying across her feet as they sheltered in the basement. In the morning, the Meadows Road house was largely untouched. There was still cause to mourn, though — the tree where her daughter and son-in-law took their engagement photos was split in half.

One street over, on Schweitzer, Chris Shrum emerged to find his two vehicles pinned under a tree. One was crushed but the other, a pickup, still ran. Shrum used it to charge his phone in the morning.