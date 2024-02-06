Blues winning streak amps up Cape

The St. Louis Blues franchise will take home its first Stanley Cup on Sunday — if the victory can be blocked from the Boston Bruins. And that hockey-infused adrenaline has bladed its way down the interstate, fueling revelries in Southeast Missouri.

Danielle Wood, general manager at Wings Etc. at 3047 William St., Suite 105, said the restaurant’s serving staff of nearly 14 — and fully loaded kitchen staff — is ready for Sunday night’s crowd.

Along with a draft beer special, she said Wings will have a blue frozen drink on the menu, named Gloria, after Laura Branigan’s song, which has been used as the team’s postgame victory song.

Wood said the establishment is expected to be at capacity between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with Game 6 of the finals beginning at 7 p.m.

“It was about 7 p.m. last night, which was a little bit earlier than it has been the last couple games,” she said, adding it was standing-room only when the puck dropped.

The venue offers 23 TVs with surround sound, she said, and all will be showing the game.

“We will definitely have our beer died blue, for the Blues, on Sunday,” Wood said. “People definitely enjoy that kind of stuff.”

Along with expecting a “sea of blue” during the game Sunday, she said the Wings Etc. in Jackson also will be at capacity.

Holly Gordon, assistant general manager at Buffalo Wild Wings at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau said the restaurant has three projectors, five TVs on the outdoor patio and 64 regular-sized TVs.

She expects near capacity — 390 — during game time Sunday, adding it was “incredibly crazy busy, standing-room only” during the Blues game Thursday night and also during the game June 1.

“We’ve got a lot going on, a lot of open space for people to see,” Gordon said. “The way this building’s set up, it’s a lot more open, so there’s no place you can really miss the game.”

Dogwood Social House owner Andy Patel said he also is expecting a big crowd Sunday.

Twelve servers, four hosts, four bartenders, five managers and eight kitchen staff will be ready by 5:30 p.m. for a pregame party, with giveaways, according to Patel.

He said a special cake in honor of the Blues will be cut at 6:45 p.m. and a postgame after party will continue, featuring a live DJ.