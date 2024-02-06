All sections
NewsJanuary 6, 2018

Blues, St. Louis comptroller reach settlement

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ The group that owns the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green have reached a settlement, ending a long-standing feud over financing of the arena where the NHL team plays.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the settlement was announced Friday between Green and Kiel Center Partners.

Green had refused to sign a financial agreement funding renovations at the Scottrade Center, even though the board of aldermen approved the plan in February. Green had expressed concern about issuing the $64 million in bonds out of fear it would hurt the cityï¿½s credit rating.

Kiel Center Partners sued in August. A judge in November ordered Green to sign.

Green said in a statement the agreement is ï¿½in the best interest of city taxpayers.ï¿½

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Pertinent address:

Scottrade Center, St. Louis, Mo.

