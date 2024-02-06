Blues rock Tunes at Twilight

Carl Banks, a blues, roots and folk rock musician from New York City, performs during last Friday's Tunes at Twilight at River Campus Park, located at the intersection of South Spanish and Morgan Oak streets in Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape Inc. concludes its fall concert series with a performance by Lojo Russo at 6:30 p.m. this Friday. More photos of Banks' performance can be found in a gallery at semissiourian.com.