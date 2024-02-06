All sections
NewsDecember 5, 2018
Blues artist Mike Zito to perform in downtown Cape
Southeast Missourian
Mike Zito
Mike ZitoSubmitted

Mike Zito ï¿½ 2018 Blues Rock Artist of the Year ï¿½ will perform at 9 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13 at Rude Dog Pub, 123 Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.

Zito won Blues Rock Artist of the Year in May at the 2018 Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee, and his 15th album, ï¿½First Class Life,ï¿½ reached No. 1 on the National Roots Music Report Top 50 Blues Albums Chart.

He also is a two-time 2017 Blues Music Award nominee.

ï¿½I grew up poor in St. Louis, and now Iï¿½m traveling the world to sing my songs,ï¿½ Texas-based musician Zito said in the release.

Zito has performed with Royal Southern Brotherhood, alongside bandmates Cyril Neville, Devon Allman, Charlie Wooton and Yonrico Scott.

In the spring of 2018, Zito teamed up with fellow guitarists Bernard Allison on the ï¿½Blues Caravanï¿½ tour, performing in Germany, England, Poland, The Netherlands and Belgium.

Additional honors for Zitoï¿½s ï¿½First Class Lifeï¿½ tour include a Top 10 Rockinï¿½ Blues Tunes of 2018 nod from Rock And Blues Muse for the single ï¿½Mama Donï¿½t Like No Wah-Wah,ï¿½ the release stated.

Tickets for the show are $10, and more information can be found by calling (573) 335-4447.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

