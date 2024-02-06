Blues artist Mike Zito to perform in downtown Cape

Mike Zito ï¿½ 2018 Blues Rock Artist of the Year ï¿½ will perform at 9 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13 at Rude Dog Pub, 123 Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.

Zito won Blues Rock Artist of the Year in May at the 2018 Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee, and his 15th album, ï¿½First Class Life,ï¿½ reached No. 1 on the National Roots Music Report Top 50 Blues Albums Chart.

He also is a two-time 2017 Blues Music Award nominee.

ï¿½I grew up poor in St. Louis, and now Iï¿½m traveling the world to sing my songs,ï¿½ Texas-based musician Zito said in the release.