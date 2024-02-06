Bluegrass is back in Cape Girardeau County, lifting heavy hearts

Tammy and Bull Harman are going ahead with the 15th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival on Jan. 20, 21 and 22, in Fruitland, but the couple -- promoters and organizers of the yearly event -- thought momentarily about canceling because of a natural catastrophe impacting residents of six states -- including Missouri.

Tammy's parents, both 82, lost their Reynolds County, Missouri, home, along Route 442-B between Redford and Annapolis, to an EF2 tornado Dec. 10.

"They lost their home, barn, chicken house and garage that day and are currently living in a rental trailer," said Tammy Harman, who lives with husband Bull in St. Louis.

"My mom and dad got a little wet that night but are unhurt," Harman added, noting her parents will be present for the three-day festival, being held once again at Bavarian Halle by the Drury Inn, just off Interstate 55 at Exit 105.

"We think people need bluegrass (and) our family certainly needs it right now."

Precautions

Harman said the festival will follow the COVID-19 guidance of Cape Girardeau County, meaning there are no requirements of attendees.

"We ask folks to be respectful of those who want to wear a mask and that people socially distance where possible," she said.

Just as in 2021, chairs will be spaced apart and family and friends may sit in a group, Harman continued, who will play guitar and the bass at the festival.