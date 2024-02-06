Bluegrass festival allows audience, performers chance to get out

Very few concerts have been held since the pandemic began.
Bull Harman, promoter and organizer of the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in Fruitland, said organizers were debating whether they should have the three-day indoor concert at the in 2021.
Harman said they ultimately decided to put on the show because "people are ready to get out," both those in the audience and the performers.
They used precautions -- such as separating chairs into groups of two and four that were distanced from other chair groups and asking the audience to wear a face covering when they were not in their seats.
"We're just trying to make sure everyone is healthy and safe, and to get out of the house and to have a great time," Harman said.
The festival went on with performances from The Gipsons, New Legacy, The Baker Family, The Pickin' Chicks, Williamson Branch, Herbie Johnson & Fiddlers Frolic and The Greg Blake Band.
According to Harman, they sold about the same number of tickets than what they sold last year on opening night.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.