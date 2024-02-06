All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 30, 2021

Bluegrass festival allows audience, performers chance to get out

Very few concerts have been held since the pandemic began. Bull Harman, promoter and organizer of the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in Fruitland, said organizers were debating whether they should have the three-day indoor concert at the in 2021...

Sarah Yenesel
Center, Melody Williamson of the Williamson Branch band sings during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle by the Drury Inn in Fruitland on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Center, Melody Williamson of the Williamson Branch band sings during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle by the Drury Inn in Fruitland on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Very few concerts have been held since the pandemic began.

Bull Harman, promoter and organizer of the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in Fruitland, said organizers were debating whether they should have the three-day indoor concert at the in 2021.

Harman said they ultimately decided to put on the show because "people are ready to get out," both those in the audience and the performers.

They used precautions -- such as separating chairs into groups of two and four that were distanced from other chair groups and asking the audience to wear a face covering when they were not in their seats.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We're just trying to make sure everyone is healthy and safe, and to get out of the house and to have a great time," Harman said.

The Williamson Branch band performs during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle by the Drury Inn in Fruitland on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
The Williamson Branch band performs during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle by the Drury Inn in Fruitland on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The festival went on with performances from The Gipsons, New Legacy, The Baker Family, The Pickin' Chicks, Williamson Branch, Herbie Johnson & Fiddlers Frolic and The Greg Blake Band.

According to Harman, they sold about the same number of tickets than what they sold last year on opening night.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy