Bluegrass festival allows audience, performers chance to get out

Very few concerts have been held since the pandemic began.

Bull Harman, promoter and organizer of the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in Fruitland, said organizers were debating whether they should have the three-day indoor concert at the in 2021.

Harman said they ultimately decided to put on the show because "people are ready to get out," both those in the audience and the performers.

They used precautions -- such as separating chairs into groups of two and four that were distanced from other chair groups and asking the audience to wear a face covering when they were not in their seats.