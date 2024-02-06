Blue Sky plans to open Jackson program facility

Blue Sky Community Services helps adults with developmental disabilities build and support life skills, and this summer, will bring services to Jackson.
The former Jackson Church of the Nazarene at 2245 Old Toll Road in Jackson will house the newest Blue Sky facility.
Owners Kevin and Cheryl Smith said the Jackson location is necessary, as the two Cape Girardeau facilities are full, and about 20 of the organization's consumers live in and near Jackson.
"That frees up 20 more openings here," Cheryl Smith said. "It'll really help."
Blue Sky brings in consumers from all around the county, Kevin Smith said, and that can mean up to an hour riding in a vehicle.
"That will make it simpler," he said.
And, he said, "Jackson is really embracing us."
At the Feb. 20 Board of Aldermen meeting, a public hearing on a proposed special use permit for the building on Old Toll Road brought no opposition, but plenty of support from family members of some of Blue Sky's consumers.
Jerry Brotherton of Jackson said his daughter, who has Down syndrome, is "very high functioning but very headstrong," and Blue Sky's program gives her opportunities to socialize and learn skills, rather than sit at home by herself all day.
"It's a real good program for her," Brotherton said at the hearing.
Rick Sinclair of Jackson said Blue Sky was and is a tremendous help in his situation. In his late 50s, he gained guardianship of his older half sister, whom he described as having the mental capacity of a 2-year-old child. His mother had died, and he had to sue another sibling to gain guardianship.
"The judge asked me, 'Mr. Sinclair, do you have any idea what you're getting into?' I had to be honest. I said 'Not a clue,'" Sinclair remembered at the hearing.
Sinclair said his own children were grown, and he had no idea what to do for his half sister.
He heard about Blue Sky, he said, and on a visit, he saw what staff did with and for the consumers.
"The outings they're taking them on, they take them shopping, let them be part of the community, to the SEMO District Fair -- they let them be part of life," Sinclair said.
His half sister now lives on her own, and the Jackson facility would be much closer than the Cape Girardeau one, Sinclair said at the hearing.
"What they've done with her is immeasurable," Sinclair said, holding back tears. "If you could've seen her ten years ago, to now, you would see two totally different human beings."
Sinclair said in addition to his job in radio with Cousin Carl, he's a real estate agent, and understands nonconforming usage.
"This is no threat to the neighborhood, to the public," Sinclair said. "They're human beings who just want to live life."
Sinclair said anyone who wants to better understand the facility should make a visit.
"My sister couldn't write her name or anything. Now she can work an iPad," Sinclair said. "What Blue Sky offers here is not only something good for today, but anybody that wants to come to Jackson and has special needs kids, this is the place to do it. This community needs a place like Blue Sky ... it's a place to learn to live."
At the hearing, Kevin Smith thanked supporters, and gave more details on services offered.
Smith said the facility is contracted with the Division of Mental Health and Disabilities.
Some consumers are private payers, he said, but many if not most qualify for some assistance.
The special use permit application was approved unanimously.
The facility required a special use permit because 2245 Old Toll Road is zoned single-family residential, and a service and training facility for individuals with disabilities isn't an automatically approved use for a building in that zone, according to city documents.
Storey Management Group general manager Kristy Hamlin said the company purchased the building on Old Toll Road, and expects to meet with state officials soon. "Hopefully plans will be finalized within the next couple of weeks, and we'll get started on renovations and have them moved in this summer," Hamlin said.
Cheryl Smith said the planned renovations include adding some meeting rooms and bathrooms to the former church.
Hamlin said Storey Management Group members met the Smiths a couple of years ago, when they were looking to expand services into Sikeston, Missouri.
Then, a year ago, Storey worked with Blue Sky on the expansion into the second Cape Girardeau location, Hamlin said.
"They're really good tenants. We really believe in what they do, and like what they do. They're providing an amazing service," Hamlin said.
