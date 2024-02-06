Bloomfield woman charged in death of child

The Stoddard County Major Case Squad, consisting of members of Bloomfield DPS, Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, Dexter, Bernie, Puxico and Advance Police Departments along with the Stoddard County Prosecutor's Office and Stoddard County Coroner's Office, was partially activated and detectives conducted several interviews. It was then determined that the toddler had been left unattended for an extended period of time.

Jodi Crum, 21, was charged with second degree involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday. Her bond was set at $100,000 and she remains in the Stoddard County Jail.

An autopsy on the child was conducted Wednesday in Farmington, Missouri. The official autopsy report has not yet been released.