NewsApril 24, 2021
Bloomfield woman charged in death of child
Standard Democrat

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A Bloomfield, Missouri, woman has been charged in the death of a young child.

According to a release from James D. Dew, director of Bloomfield Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Miller in Bloomfield on Tuesday with a report of a 17-month-old child found unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.

Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived and the child was transported to an area hospital and despite efforts of medical personnel, was pronounced dead.

The Stoddard County Major Case Squad, consisting of members of Bloomfield DPS, Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, Dexter, Bernie, Puxico and Advance Police Departments along with the Stoddard County Prosecutor's Office and Stoddard County Coroner's Office, was partially activated and detectives conducted several interviews. It was then determined that the toddler had been left unattended for an extended period of time.

Jodi Crum, 21, was charged with second degree involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday. Her bond was set at $100,000 and she remains in the Stoddard County Jail.

An autopsy on the child was conducted Wednesday in Farmington, Missouri. The official autopsy report has not yet been released.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

