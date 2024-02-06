Bloomfield veterans cemetery director retires

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield has had only one director since construction began on the cemetery in 2002 — but that will change soon as Ken Swearengin recently chose to retire.

Swearengin told a crowd of state officials, veterans, employees and friends during a reception Sept. 28 his decision to retire was a difficult one, but in the end, he decided he needed to spend more time with his family.

Swearengin was hired in 2002 to oversee construction and open a veterans cemetery in Southeast Missouri. He was director when the first veteran was buried Sept. 29, 2003, and has held the post as more than 3,000 veterans have been buried in the cemetery.

Swearengin said he always has been motivated by his desire to provide families of veterans with the dignity and respect they deserve during the loss of their loved ones, or as he calls them, “American heroes.”

“I always made time to talk with the families,” Swearengin told the crowd. “It is important to them.”

Swearengin was emotional during the retirement reception as he accepted honors and praise given him from people who have worked with him over the years.

Larry Kay, executive director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, presented Swearengin with a plaque of appreciation. Billy Pat Wright, an aide with state Sen. Doug Libla, presented Swearengin with a Senate resolution recognizing his years of service at the veterans cemetery.

“It has been a privilege to know and work with you,” Kay told Swearengin. “The service you have provided veterans is incredible. I don’t know how we can do any better.”

Kay also presented Swearengin with a piece of inscribed stone, which came from the same quarry near Carthage, Missouri, as the stone used to construct the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.