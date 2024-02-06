Bloomfield veterans cemetery director retires

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield has had only one director since construction began on the cemetery in 2002 — but that will change soon as Ken Swearengin recently chose to retire.
Swearengin told a crowd of state officials, veterans, employees and friends during a reception Sept. 28 his decision to retire was a difficult one, but in the end, he decided he needed to spend more time with his family.
Swearengin was hired in 2002 to oversee construction and open a veterans cemetery in Southeast Missouri. He was director when the first veteran was buried Sept. 29, 2003, and has held the post as more than 3,000 veterans have been buried in the cemetery.
Swearengin said he always has been motivated by his desire to provide families of veterans with the dignity and respect they deserve during the loss of their loved ones, or as he calls them, “American heroes.”
“I always made time to talk with the families,” Swearengin told the crowd. “It is important to them.”
Swearengin was emotional during the retirement reception as he accepted honors and praise given him from people who have worked with him over the years.
Larry Kay, executive director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, presented Swearengin with a plaque of appreciation. Billy Pat Wright, an aide with state Sen. Doug Libla, presented Swearengin with a Senate resolution recognizing his years of service at the veterans cemetery.
“It has been a privilege to know and work with you,” Kay told Swearengin. “The service you have provided veterans is incredible. I don’t know how we can do any better.”
Kay also presented Swearengin with a piece of inscribed stone, which came from the same quarry near Carthage, Missouri, as the stone used to construct the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.
Wright read from the Senate resolution, which cited Swearengin’s years of service to the veterans cemetery. Wright noted the resolution would be inscribed as a permanent record in the Missouri Senate.
Swearengin told the crowd it was a difficult decision, but it was time for him to step aside. He said his dedication to veterans and the cemetery had deprived him of time to spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. He said someone new would have the opportunity to build on what has preceded them and perhaps do “some things differently.” He noted a “fresh perspective” could bring added enthusiasm to the position. He also said it was comforting for him to think his departure would leave an opening for someone new who would join the workforce.
Swearengin said many veterans have volunteered over the years to assist with burials at the cemetery, including American Legions and Auxiliaries, Disabled American Veterans, Honor Guards and other service groups. He said Honor Guards from throughout Southeast Missouri provide 21-gun salutes for funerals at the cemetery, and noted those veterans are not paid, but provide this service to the families of veterans who request it.
He told of a World War II veteran, recently deceased, who fought in many of the big battles in the Pacific, yet remained active in the Stoddard County Honor Guard at the age of 90. He said another veteran had his feet frozen in Korea, but served as a member of an Honor Guard. Missouri is one of few states to provide this service at no cost to the families, Swearengin said.
“I thank all of you,” he said. “It is a very important service.”
Swearengin singled out Stan Baughn, center program director for the Missouri Veterans Commission, for his support during his years in Bloomfield.
“He has been a rock,” Swearengin said. “He was always there when he was needed.”
Swearengin first started his service to the Missouri Veterans Commission in 1999 at the State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri. He retired as an Air Force security specialist and operations manager with the 509th Police Squadron in Knob Noster, Missouri, and is a native of Kentucky.
Pertinent address:
17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.