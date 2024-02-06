Bloomfield student case raises questions of safety, retaliation

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Education has changed dramatically in recent generations.

Teachers and administrators today face issues their predecessors did not, and families find themselves trying to navigate a system that doesn't always seem primed to help.

Some of these issues involve advances in inclusion, with the goal of leaving no child behind and helping every student achieve the highest level of academic and personal success possible.

Others focus on the more basic matter of safety and survival and, who is responsible for such.

One particular case from the Bloomfield public school system highlights the struggles families and school officials face in trying to balance those interests.

A fourth-grader with medical diagnoses that make children susceptible to impulsive outbursts, made verbal threats against his peers in the middle of a playground dodgeball incident. In that case, no weapon was mentioned or found. The child became angry, and said that he hated and wanted to kill the other students who told him he couldn't re-enter the game.

For those words, the district superintendent recommended a 90-day suspension from school.

Schools routinely address potential violence these days. Shooter drills for students. Intruder training for teachers. More officers in schools. Locked front doors and intercoms. Metal detectors. Schools are adapting to the violence seen in schools all over the country.

But when it comes to threats, what is the appropriate response? Each case comes with different circumstances. Was the threat credible? Was it done as a prank? How old is the student who is making the threat, and is he old enough to understand the consequences of his words? In the case of the boy from Bloomfield, his parents were shocked by the school's response. So much so, they hired a special education advocate to intervene.

The parents say not only was the 90-day recommended suspension much too harsh, but after they fought to reduce the suspension and ultimately pulled the boy from school, the school retaliated against their son. That alleged retaliation, the parents say, along with previous alleged violations in federal special education requirements, shows the district's negligence toward their son's special needs.

They're preparing to file a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights within the Department of Education.

This dodgeball playground incident from Nov. 2 has caused a community divide in Bloomfield, according to the child's parents. They say the response to the playground incident was too harsh. They say they're aware of students involved in fights that involved injuries that resulted in zero days of outside-of-school suspension. Their son has never hurt anyone.

In the weeks after the dodgeball incident, the boy's parents say false rumors, or at least innuendo, have been spread in the community that could follow their son for years to come.

The school district, which is prohibited by federal educational privacy law from speaking about any individual student, said generally it has a responsibility to keep the school safe, while also protecting the rights of individual students.

Superintendent Toni Hill provided written statements to the Southeast Missourian to several broad questions about policies and procedures. In addressing the balance of weighing rights and safety, Hill wrote, "Our district, like districts across the state and nation, continues to work to ensure that all students are supported, protected and receive quality educational services. At times, the school environment is disrupted by misconduct and inappropriate behaviors. We address these by following our policies and disciplinary scope and sequence, taking into consideration the individual needs of the students involved. We continue to learn from developing best practices around support and care of students, and we work to implement those best practices throughout the system."

Diagnosed with ADHD, DMDD

The 9-year-old boy, whose name the Southeast Missourian is withholding, has had some troubles. His parents, one a school counselor and the other a highway patrolman, began addressing behavioral and educational issues in the school when their son was in the second grade. They've actively sought help for their son, medically and educationally. They are fierce parents, the kind who work hard and are active in their children's lives. The parents have taken their son to see experts. He's been diagnosed with ADHD and Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder. The child has problems regulating his emotions, especially in high-stimulation and stressful environments, sometimes erupting inappropriately for his age, according to his mother, Heather Brooks. He also has problems writing.

Making an IEP

Mandy Dean is a special education advocate. Her role is to work with parents to ensure their children's educational rights are respected. In a recent interview, Dean, a longtime former educator, spoke passionately as she explained processes and laws regarding students' rights.

Heather Brooks is a counselor in a nearby school district, so she understands firsthand how school districts typically handle problems with students. She said the family found out about her son's dodgeball incident hours after it happened. The school notified them he was being referred to the juvenile office and would not be able to return to the school until a threat assessment was completed by mental health professionals, a standard practice in such situations.

Two days after the incident, an assessment by Bootheel Counseling determined the boy was not a threat to himself or others. Five days after the incident, the family was told their son would receive a 10-day out-of-school suspension.

Eight days following the incident, the family was told the superintendent wanted to add another 80 days to the 10-day suspension, for a total of 90 days.

Special education students have certain rights under the federal IDEA — Individuals with Disabilities Education Act — which states its purpose is to require a "free appropriate public education to eligible children with disabilities throughout the nation and ensures special education and related services to those children."

The IDEA is the impetus requiring schools to address special education students' needs individually, crafting what are known as IEPs, or Individual Education Plans, meant to foster the educational growth of the student.

The IEP, Dean explained, evaluates a student's overall picture that includes academic evaluation and other areas such as adaptive behavior.

These plans are meant to more fully incorporate all students into an academic environment, rather than warehousing those with special needs apart from the rest of the student population.

While Brooks' son has had problems controlling his emotions, the IEP has almost exclusively focused on his struggles to write. Both Brooks and Dean said even with the writing portion of the IEP, the district has not adhered to the IEP, a violation of the IDEA. Some of the aspects of the IEP that would address both his writing and his emotions have been ignored or changed without telling the parents, Brooks and Dean said.

When asked generally about the amount of training district personnel have in terms of special education laws, superintendent Hill wrote, "The health and welfare of all students is of paramount importance to all. Our staff receives training related to management of student behaviors and available interventions and supports. In addition to any specific, individualized training that may be needed in a particular situation, the district provides regular learning opportunities for teachers, including training related to student behaviors and discipline."

While the boy's IEP provided plans and accommodations for writing, it didn't adequately address emotional and behavioral issues, Brooks said.