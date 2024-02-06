Bloomfield Road section to close for storm sewer repairs

A section of Bloomfield Road will be closed to traffic from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning for storm sewer repair, city officials said in a news release.
Bloomfield Road will be shut down from South Broadview Street to Golden Street, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, weather and work permitting, city officials said.
Detours will be available, and motorists are asked to use caution in all work zones, officials said in the release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.