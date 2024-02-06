All sections
May 15, 2018

Bloomfield Road section to close for storm sewer repairs

Southeast Missourian

A section of Bloomfield Road will be closed to traffic from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning for storm sewer repair, city officials said in a news release.

Bloomfield Road will be shut down from South Broadview Street to Golden Street, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, weather and work permitting, city officials said.

Detours will be available, and motorists are asked to use caution in all work zones, officials said in the release.

