Bloomfield man killed in traffic incident

A Bloomfield, Missouri, man died Saturday after being struck while crossing Highway 25 north of Bloomfield.
Billy Bell, 78, attempted to cross the roadway when a pickup driven by Ernest Collier, 65, of Jackson struck him, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Bell was transported to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead.
The report did not indicate officers issued any citations.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.