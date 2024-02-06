All sections
NewsNovember 12, 2020

Bloomfield man killed in traffic incident

A Bloomfield, Missouri, man died Saturday after being struck while crossing Highway 25 north of Bloomfield. Billy Bell, 78, attempted to cross the roadway when a pickup driven by Ernest Collier, 65, of Jackson struck him, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report...

Southeast Missourian

A Bloomfield, Missouri, man died Saturday after being struck while crossing Highway 25 north of Bloomfield.

Billy Bell, 78, attempted to cross the roadway when a pickup driven by Ernest Collier, 65, of Jackson struck him, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Bell was transported to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The report did not indicate officers issued any citations.

Local News

