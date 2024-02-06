A Bloomfield Road condemnation case finally has come to an end after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from the City of Cape Girardeau.

The high court issued its judgment Tuesday.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said city officials are disappointed the Supreme Court won't consider the appeal.

A car passes Elmwood Drive while driving along County Road 205 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

She acknowledged the court's action puts an end to the nearly three-year-old case. "We have exhausted all of our appeals at this point," Mehner said.

In March, a three-judge panel of the Eastern District Court of Appeals upheld a trial judge's decision that the city must pay "heritage value" compensation to the owners of a Bloomfield Road property.

The case involved the city's taking of Elmwood Farms land along Bloomfield Road for street improvements and construction of a walking trail.

Attorney James F. Waltz, who represented property owners Patrick and Cheryl Evans, had argued trial Judge Ron Fulton was correct in ordering the city to pay an additional $45,000, pushing the total compensation to $135,000.

Waltz said Wednesday the city also will have to pay annual interest of 9% on the added compensation, dating back to the trial court's decision in October 2017.

This case set legal precedent on how heritage value should be applied under state law, Waltz said.