Block party to celebrate new SNAP headquarters

Cape Girardeauï¿½s Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please organization will host a block party next week to celebrate the acquisition of its new headquarters.

Felice Patton, founder of SNAP, said the event, from 2 to 5 p.m. July 14 at 402 S. Sprigg St., is an effort to ï¿½fellowship with the communityï¿½ at the new location.

Itï¿½s a small beginning, she said, with it being an office building, but she wants SNAP to ï¿½be that bright lightï¿½ in Cape Girardeau.

ï¿½We want to have fun and have everybody come out to socialize, for some food, drinks and games for the kids and to have a good time,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Itï¿½s all about community.ï¿½

Patton said the organization works in conjunction with Community Counseling Center and offers a resource center to address mental health issues and needs within Southeast Missouri.

The Rev. Byron Bonner leads a prayer July 30, 2016, at Indian Park before the Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) prayer march in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

SNAP brings ï¿½unity in the community,ï¿½ she said, by bridging gaps within different cultures and experiences, she explained.

ï¿½For the future, we want to be involved in cultural arts, learning and literacy,ï¿½ Patton said. ï¿½Right there in the community, we want to be visible. We want to be consistent and accessible to the community.ï¿½

Patton originally founded SNAP when her son died in 2015 due to an act of violence, which led to the determination to ï¿½bring awareness to the community.ï¿½

ï¿½When he was killed, nobody would really talk. That is how we began to help others,ï¿½ she said.

Patton said during her ï¿½questï¿½ that led to founding the organization, she discovered similar situations within the community, which resulted in an extra push for Patton to show others, including law enforcement, how to communicate and help each other.

When SNAP came along, she said it ï¿½became a line of communication to be a voice to the community that its OK to talk to police.ï¿½