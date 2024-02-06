'Blighted' Esquire a 'textbook' case for TIF, Mehner says at meeting

A proposal to renovate the vacant Esquire Theater in Cape Girardeau for use as a concert and event venue offers a "textbook example" of the type of project that warrants tax-increment financing, Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said Thursday.

Mehner, who serves on Cape Girardeau's Tax-Increment Financing (TIF) Commission, offered his support at the first meeting of the commission in nearly three years.

The former movie theater at 824 Broadway has been vacant for decades, is generating barely more than $1,000 a year in property taxes and nothing in sales taxes, he said.

Restoring the building and transforming it into a viable business could generate sales tax revenue and increased property taxes, Mehner said. "This is a huge potential win," he said, adding the project would be funded largely with private investment.

The commission met at the Osage Centre to review a proposal by TAG (Together Always Giving) Development and Cape Theaters LLC.

The front of the auditorium in the old Esquire Theater. Fred Lynch

Developer Cara Naeger of Bloomsdale, Missouri, told the commission her development group plans to buy both the Esquire and the nearby, vacant Broadway Theatre. But the proposed project deals only with the Esquire Theater, she said.

"We will restore it," Naeger said, adding when the facility is renovated and expanded it will encompass about 8,800 square feet.

Naeger said the proposed $2.7 million project is not feasible without TIF assistance. "It is a high-risk project," she said.

The snack bar in the foyer of the old Esquire Theater is seen Thursday, May 24, 2018 in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

The building has deteriorated significantly over the years, she told commissioners.

The roof leaks. Rain "just pours into the building," Naeger said.