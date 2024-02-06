Blessing of the Animals scheduled Sunday in Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, will host a "Blessing of the Animals" event at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at its adoption center at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau.
"This is the first time at the new center. We did it 15 years ago at Capaha Park," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, president of the not-for-profit's board of directors.
Craig said retired Episcopal priest the Rev. Bob Towner will preside.
"There will be a blessing inside the center for our housed animals and also one outdoors for the public to bring their pets," added Craig, who said SEMO Pets is resurrecting the blessing recognition in hopes of turning the occasion into an annual event.
Craig said the public is "very welcome" to bring their canine and feline companions, but noted two caveats for the event.
"(The pets) should be socialized and need to be on a leash," said Craig, who said Towner plans a series of blessings -- for those who adopt animals, for the animals themselves, for SEMO Pets' staff and for animals abused, neglected and abandoned.
Craig said if people cannot or do not want to bring their animals, SEMO Pets is recommending animal owners bring pictures of their pets to the event to receive a vicarious blessing.
There is no secret, the longtime animal advocate said, for why the organization is staging the event.
"We believe so firmly in the human-animal bond and we love our animals so much, we want them blessed so they may have a happy life," Craig said.
SEMO Pets formally opened its $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot facility Jan. 13, 2022, next door to its longtime former shelter on Boutin Drive.
Craig said dogs and cats typically dominate pet blessing ceremonies but there are exceptions.
"In the past, over at Capaha Park, someone once brought an iguana," she said.
