Blessing of the Animals scheduled Sunday in Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, will host a "Blessing of the Animals" event at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at its adoption center at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau.

"This is the first time at the new center. We did it 15 years ago at Capaha Park," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, president of the not-for-profit's board of directors.

Craig said retired Episcopal priest the Rev. Bob Towner will preside.

"There will be a blessing inside the center for our housed animals and also one outdoors for the public to bring their pets," added Craig, who said SEMO Pets is resurrecting the blessing recognition in hopes of turning the occasion into an annual event.

Craig said the public is "very welcome" to bring their canine and feline companions, but noted two caveats for the event.

The Rev. Rick Jones of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau conducts a Blessing of the Pets on Oct. 4, 2021. Submitted