Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project

After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday.

The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban farm, affordable housing, child care, education facilities and more to Cape Girardeau's south side.

Groundclearing began this week at the corner of West End Boulevard and Walnut Street. According to Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of the foundation, the site will host a Junior Achievement center teaching career readiness and financial literacy.

A couple dozen community members attended Friday's ceremony and prayed with former Greater Dimension Ministries pastor Calvin Bird.

From the concrete remains of a former building, Bird removed his hat and recited a prayer.

Bishop Calvin Bird says a prayer at a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Monica Obradovic ~ monica@semissourian.com

"God, most of all I pray that you would continue to make us one," Bird said. "Don't allow us to be separated by highways and geography. God, we are all people of this community and we need to come together even more. Let this be a lightning rod to allow us to come together."

Spearheaded by Saint Francis Healthcare System, South Side Farms is the result of several community partnerships. East Missouri Action Agency, Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, among others, have partnered to bring this project to life.

The project involves developing 16 acres of unoccupied land south of Route 74. A police substation, an early-years child care center, farmers market, health clinic, career and technology center and more, are planned for the site.