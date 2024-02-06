Blessing box a boon for Cape residents who need a helping hand

"Take what you need. Leave what you can."

So says the door of a blue blessing box, newly installed near the Juvenile Office in Cape Girardeau.

The office's location at 2137 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau is historically interesting, said chief juvenile officer for the 32nd Judicial District Randy Rhodes.

It's now a quasi-industrial area, but years ago, the land was used for community gardens.

"In the three years we've been here, I've watched a lot of people use the bike trail," Rhodes said. People have jobs and might not use cars. Clients of the Community Counseling Center use the trail, too, he said.

"I see a lot of road traffic," Rhodes said.

Juvenile court and drug court is also held at least one day a week at the office, Rhodes added.

"Quite a few people that are here definitely have some need [of food]," Rhodes said.

He had noticed several so-called "blessing boxes" popping up across the county. It's a simple concept, he said: boxes are built, and people can leave nonperishable food items or hygiene items, and others can take them as needed.

Rhodes said he reached out to County Commissioner Charles Herbst, who works closely with the Boy Scouts. Rhodes said Herbst directed him to a local Scout who needed a project to become an Eagle Scout: Brayden Baker.