December 7, 2019

Blessing box a boon for Cape residents who need a helping hand

"Take what you need. Leave what you can." So says the door of a blue blessing box, newly installed near the Juvenile Office in Cape Girardeau. The office's location at 2137 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau is historically interesting, said chief juvenile officer for the 32nd Judicial District Randy Rhodes...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Brayden Baker, right, poses with chief juvenile officer Randy Rhodes near the blessing box at the Juvenile Office, 2137 Rust Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Baker built the box as part of his work to become an Eagle Scout.
Brayden Baker, right, poses with chief juvenile officer Randy Rhodes near the blessing box at the Juvenile Office, 2137 Rust Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Baker built the box as part of his work to become an Eagle Scout.

"Take what you need. Leave what you can."

So says the door of a blue blessing box, newly installed near the Juvenile Office in Cape Girardeau.

The office's location at 2137 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau is historically interesting, said chief juvenile officer for the 32nd Judicial District Randy Rhodes.

It's now a quasi-industrial area, but years ago, the land was used for community gardens.

"In the three years we've been here, I've watched a lot of people use the bike trail," Rhodes said. People have jobs and might not use cars. Clients of the Community Counseling Center use the trail, too, he said.

"I see a lot of road traffic," Rhodes said.

Juvenile court and drug court is also held at least one day a week at the office, Rhodes added.

"Quite a few people that are here definitely have some need [of food]," Rhodes said.

He had noticed several so-called "blessing boxes" popping up across the county. It's a simple concept, he said: boxes are built, and people can leave nonperishable food items or hygiene items, and others can take them as needed.

Rhodes said he reached out to County Commissioner Charles Herbst, who works closely with the Boy Scouts. Rhodes said Herbst directed him to a local Scout who needed a project to become an Eagle Scout: Brayden Baker.

"He took off with it," Rhodes said of Baker.

Baker, 18, is a student at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau, and said he's glad his Eagle Scout project will help people locally who need some help to get by.

Baker, with the help of his Scout leaders, designed his project and put together a list of materials, over a couple of months, start to finish.

"I'd never been in Lowe's before to buy something," Baker said. "I was completely overwhelmed. There are like 30 different types of wood."

But, he said, his Scout leaders helped him immensely.

"They've helped me grow in a lot of areas, especially leadership," Baker said.

Baker said with the successful completion of the project, and board approval, he's now officially an Eagle Scout.

As for the project, Baker said the box is self-explanatory: "Anybody who needs food can take some. Anyone who feels they can contribute, can. This is for the community."

Rhodes said he's seen the box being used, and has contributed items himself.

"I like these boxes," Rhodes said. "I think they're useful for people in need who happen to go by."

