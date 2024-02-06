"We thought it was fitting because we are 'the school with a heart,'" Blanchard Elementary teacher Jessica Pattengill said. School leaders have long called Blanchard Elementary "The School with a Heart" to highlight staff members' efforts to teach children love and kindness.

The rest of the money raised will be used to fund hands-on learning experiences within classrooms, pay for field trip buses and school-wide events, according to Pattengill.

Students counted how much change was in their classroom containers every day and tallied how much was deposited in a spreadsheet.

The class that raised the most money presented a $200 check to Jennifer Chaney of American Heart Association on Monday.