February 16, 2022

Blanchard Elementary students raise money for charity, field trips through 'penny wars'

Instead of cards or candy, Valentine's Day at Blanchard Elementary focused on charity. From Feb. 1 to Friday, students raised money through a "penny wars" competition with each class. Students were encouraged to bring in spare change to see which class could raise the most money...

Monica Obradovic
Blanchard Elementary students presented Jennifer Chaney, right, of American Heart Association, a $200 check. The students raised money for American Heart Association and school-related events through a "penny wars" competition.
Blanchard Elementary students presented Jennifer Chaney, right, of American Heart Association, a $200 check. The students raised money for American Heart Association and school-related events through a "penny wars" competition.Submitted photo

Instead of cards or candy, Valentine's Day at Blanchard Elementary focused on charity.

From Feb. 1 to Friday, students raised money through a "penny wars" competition with each class. Students were encouraged to bring in spare change to see which class could raise the most money.

All that spare change climbed to a total of $1,020, and on Valentine's Day, students donated $200 of the funds they raised to American Heart Association.

"We thought it was fitting because we are 'the school with a heart,'" Blanchard Elementary teacher Jessica Pattengill said. School leaders have long called Blanchard Elementary "The School with a Heart" to highlight staff members' efforts to teach children love and kindness.

The rest of the money raised will be used to fund hands-on learning experiences within classrooms, pay for field trip buses and school-wide events, according to Pattengill.

Students counted how much change was in their classroom containers every day and tallied how much was deposited in a spreadsheet.

The class that raised the most money presented a $200 check to Jennifer Chaney of American Heart Association on Monday.

Story Tags
Local News
