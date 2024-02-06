Blakely resigns from Sikeston DPS

The detective in charge of the investigation of David Robinson for the murder of Sheila Box resigned from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the city announced Wednesday.

City manager Jonathan Douglass wrote in an email early Wednesday evening John Blakely's resignation is "effective immediately."

"This was a decision Blakely came to after being reassigned with no law enforcement duties within DPS," Douglass wrote. "There were obvious challenges with Detective Blakely's involvement with the department after the findings of Judge Darrell Missey, who was the special master for the Missouri Supreme Court in the David Robinson case review."

In a follow-up email, Douglass said Blakely will receive standard payouts of his accrued leave time, but he was not given severance pay. Blakely faces many accusations, some made by Missey, that he manipulated his investigation to attain Robinson's conviction.

After Missey's report to the Missouri Supreme Court, the city of Sikeston placed him on paid leave, then took away his badge, reassigning him to the fire division.

The Missouri Supreme Court last week ordered David Robinson be released from prison within 30 days after finding his Constitutional rights had been violated. The state has not yet released Robinson.

The Supreme Court ruled Blakely and the prosecution violated Robinson's rights by allowing a witness they knew was lying to testify falsely before the jury. One of the two key state witnesses in the case, Jason Richison, said he was a cellmate of Robinson and overheard him proclaim that he shot Box. But Blakely and the prosecution knew they were not cellmates, according to court records.

Missey also wrote Blakely was the least credible witness in the case, and said Blakely ignored evidence and witnesses that pointed toward innocence and focused only on evidence that pointed toward guilt.

Furthermore, a Southeast Missourian investigation found Blakely did not investigate a key suspect in the case, Romanze Mosby.

Then-Scott County deputy Bobby Sullivan handled the investigation of Mosby, saying he only did so because Sikeston officers, including Blakely, refused to check into the lead.

Blakely denied before the court he knew Mosby was a suspect, before admitting it before Missey last August. Sullivan said in depositions he thought Sikeston had "tunnel vision" in the case.

Blakely also is accused of intimidating two witnesses.

Ronnie Coleman testified during appeals depositions and said in an interview with the Southeast Missourian that Blakely called him the night before Robinson's trial and told him he'd bring forward drug charges if he showed up to court.