NewsFebruary 2, 2022
Black university in St. Louis reopens after bomb threat
ST. LOUIS -- Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis closed for several hours Tuesday after the historically Black school received a bomb threat. The university said in a news release the campus reopened Tuesday afternoon after an investigation by St. Louis police and the FBI. A search of the campus turned up nothing threatening...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis closed for several hours Tuesday after the historically Black school received a bomb threat.

The university said in a news release the campus reopened Tuesday afternoon after an investigation by St. Louis police and the FBI. A search of the campus turned up nothing threatening.

All classes were moved to remote learning only for the rest of the day. All campus activities were called off for the day and employees were sent home.

The threat comes as several other historically Black universities across the country reported bomb threats Tuesday, the first day of Black History month. At least six historically Black universities also reported bomb threats Monday.

