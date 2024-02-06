Black Student Union showcases talents at Black History Month Program

All throughout the year and especially during Black History Month, celebrating student voices is a key mission of the SEMO Black Student Union (BSU).
The BSU hosted the Black History Month Program on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the U.C. Ballroom. Doors opened at 6:30 p.m., and a series of performances began at 7 p.m. Features included on- and off-campus performers who spoke, danced, sang, recited poetry and chanted to celebrate Black history.
President of the BSU and sophomore TV and film major Cameron Duncan said the Black History Month Program features beautiful talents such as poetry performances that tell stories of Black history.
Other talents included musical covers and performances by Black artists, such as SEMO’s own God’s Ensemble Gospel Choir. Some dance features included appearances from SEMO dance and cheer group Dance Dynasty, local hip-hop organization Fingerprint Urban Dance Studios and SHOWME Synergy. ”Poodles” from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., a historically Black professional organization aiming to empower women of all stages of life, spread the message of “Greater Service, Greater Progress” through dancing and chanting at the event.
The Black History Month Program offered a platform for raising local Black voices. Duncan explains how the BSU aims to give voices to students who feel like they don’t have one.
“BSU’s core mission statement is to amplify others, put people on pedestals, for their voices to be heard. Just giving a voice to students that feel like they don't, and giving fun, energetic events for the campus, and doing community service for the campus as well and for the community,” Duncan said.
The BSU partners with on- and off-campus organizations, including Campus Life, to curate community events. Last year the BSU hosted a Black Oscars ceremony, where campus organizations received awards based on votes through the BSU social media, according to Duncan. The BSU also hosted two silent headphone parties last year as well, one of which had about 300 students in attendance.
The BSU also partners with SEMO College Democrats and SEMO Food Bank, according to the organization’s social media. Duncan explains what BSU events bring to the SEMO community.
“So BSU events give life. It gives love. It gives students somewhere to go, which is somewhere safe, enjoy they self and a place where they can just breathe and know that they safe and make their voices heard,” Duncan said.
The program ended with a social hour, where attendees and performers danced and chatted in front of the stage. Construction management major Montell Jackson stayed late to enjoy the atmosphere. He shared how he felt after the program.
“I felt very, very energized and very motivated, motivated to listen to music some more, and then I’ll stay for after hours a little bit,” Jackson said.
Jackson heard about the event through some friends and connections he knows from hanging out during common hour. He saved the Black History Month Program poster and made sure to carve out time for the event.
The BSU has more events coming soon. Duncan notes the upcoming Black Oscar ceremony for 2025, coming up in the spring.
To learn more about the BSU, visit their Instagram (@semo_bsu).
