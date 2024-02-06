Black Student Union showcases talents at Black History Month Program

All throughout the year and especially during Black History Month, celebrating student voices is a key mission of the SEMO Black Student Union (BSU).

The BSU hosted the Black History Month Program on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the U.C. Ballroom. Doors opened at 6:30 p.m., and a series of performances began at 7 p.m. Features included on- and off-campus performers who spoke, danced, sang, recited poetry and chanted to celebrate Black history.

President of the BSU and sophomore TV and film major Cameron Duncan said the Black History Month Program features beautiful talents such as poetry performances that tell stories of Black history.

The Black Student Union, performers and organizations pose for a picture at the end of the Black History Month Program in the U.C. Ballroom on Feb. 8. Photo by Molly Foust

Other talents included musical covers and performances by Black artists, such as SEMO’s own God’s Ensemble Gospel Choir. Some dance features included appearances from SEMO dance and cheer group Dance Dynasty, local hip-hop organization Fingerprint Urban Dance Studios and SHOWME Synergy. ”Poodles” from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., a historically Black professional organization aiming to empower women of all stages of life, spread the message of “Greater Service, Greater Progress” through dancing and chanting at the event.

The Black History Month Program offered a platform for raising local Black voices. Duncan explains how the BSU aims to give voices to students who feel like they don’t have one.

“BSU’s core mission statement is to amplify others, put people on pedestals, for their voices to be heard. Just giving a voice to students that feel like they don't, and giving fun, energetic events for the campus, and doing community service for the campus as well and for the community,” Duncan said.