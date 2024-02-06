All sections
NewsJune 26, 2020
Black population continues to decline in St. Louis
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- New census estimates show St. Louis is continuing to lose Black residents while the white population holds steady.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed 136,168 Black residents as of last July, or 45.3% of the city's population. That represented declines of 3,490 from the 2018 estimate and of 21,727 from the 2010 census.

The city's white population numbered 144,649, or 48.1% of the population, in 2019. That was up by 336 from 2018 and up 591 since 2010.

The chairman of the Board of Aldermen's African American caucus, Jeffrey Boyd, blamed the drop in Black population on "disinvestment" and deteriorating housing in many North Side neighborhoods.

The city's overall population has been steadily declining the past decade, down from 319,294 in 2010 to just above 300,576 last year.

In 2000, when the city's population stood at 348,189, Black residents made up 51.2% of the population.

The St. Louis metropolitan area's overall population has grown little since 2010, according to the estimates -- up half a percentage point to 2.8 million last year.

