Black population continues to decline in St. Louis

The chairman of the Board of Aldermen's African American caucus, Jeffrey Boyd, blamed the drop in Black population on "disinvestment" and deteriorating housing in many North Side neighborhoods.

The city's overall population has been steadily declining the past decade, down from 319,294 in 2010 to just above 300,576 last year.

In 2000, when the city's population stood at 348,189, Black residents made up 51.2% of the population.

The St. Louis metropolitan area's overall population has grown little since 2010, according to the estimates -- up half a percentage point to 2.8 million last year.