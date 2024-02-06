For the fourth consecutive weekend following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, demonstrations were held in Cape Girardeau to express local support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

A few dozen demonstrators gathered at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park on Sunday to support Black Lives Matter and partake in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of Floyd. After the silence, event organizer Elwood Voss read the names of victims of police brutality and shared statistics about local racial disparities in police stops.

Voss said he was one of about half a dozen protesters who organized Sunday’s peaceful protest as a way to maintain awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement at the local level.

“We didn’t want Cape Girardeau to think that the Black Lives Matter movement was already over because we had our one protest,” Voss said. “We’re here to make change, and we’re here to try to make Cape Girardeau a better place for every citizen.”

Damien “Reggie” Applewhite, a 20-year-old bi-racial man from Chaffee, Missouri, said he began coming to Freedom Corner about two weeks ago to host conversations educating locals about the Black Lives Matter movement and participated in Sunday’s demonstration as a way to keep people from forgetting about issues of racial injustice.