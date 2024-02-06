For Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Breawna Austin, Black history is our history, and that’s why she chose that phrase as the theme for this Thursday evening’s Black History Month celebration at CHS.

“A lot of people think Black history is just for the Black community or African Americans, and it has impacted so much,” Austin said. “We see it all the time. I thought this was an opportunity for everyone, in a lighthearted way, to appreciate what we have and where it’s come from.”

This is Austin’s third year organizing the event. This year, it’s dedicated to the memory of Frank Ellis and Dennis Vinson, both notable Cape Girardeau figures. Ellis — a former school administrator who announced the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament for more than 25 years — died in November, and Vinson — founder, president and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson and a member of numerous civic, philanthropic and not-for-profit boards including the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents — died in December.

“The theme is, Black History is Our History,” Austin said. “The word ‘our’ is unity. It’s not only the Black community. It’s all of ours, has impacted all of us.”

Austin said she wanted the event to be a celebration, not a rumination on slavery.

“Black history didn’t start with slavery. It was interrupted,” Austin said. “A lot of kids, even in history classes today, they can’t get in touch because either they don’t see themselves in those characters, or it happened so long ago. We need to realize we are still history.”

Austin started the event in her sophomore year, encouraged by teachers and the administration.

“I was able to see the kids’ engagement with it and their excitement,” Austin said of the first event. “Now, as a senior, I’m seeing the need for it, especially in our community, our nation, in the hallways. I feel like it needs to be addressed.”

Thursday’s event lineup includes Cape Girardeau airbrush artist Malcolm McCrae and Fingerprint Dance Studio performers.

McCrae is a Cape Girardeau schools alum, Austin said.

“It’s nice to bring back the people. He never forgot where he came from. It’s nice that he can come back and see our progress, how we’ve united even more.”

Austin said she loves what Micheal Curry, owner of Fingerprint, is all about.

“With dance, it doesn’t matter where you came form, your background, who your momma is. Dance is about coming together and having a good time. Dance has no color, doesn’t matter who you are. If you can dance, you can dance,” she said.

Austin plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University next year, she said, and she’s excited to join the vibrant Greek scene where she already has several friends, including in Sigma Gamma Rho, whose members will perform a step show.