The first Black member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, the Rev. Dr. Samuel W. Hylton Jr. was appointed in 1987.

The longtime St. Louis clergyman died in 2018 at the age of 91.

According to Southeast's Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity, African American enrollment increased to nearly 800 students during the 1980s, with many Black students recruited from the St. Louis area.

Among the African American graduates of the university during that period were Cedric Kyle, "Cedric the Entertainer," an actor, comedian and talk show host reared in Caruthersville, Missouri, who graduated with a communications degree.

Other notables such as Pat Colon, Otto Porter, Jewel Crawford, Terri Mead and Joe Torrie also matriculated to Southeast during the time, according to the university.

The inaugural campus-wide breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held in 1984.